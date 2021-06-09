Case filed against private hospital for overcharging patients

09 June 2021 06:00 IST

BBMP officials claim hospital did not respond to notice

The Baiyappanahalli police have registered an FIR against the managing director of a private hospital for alleged excessive billing for COVID-19 patients.

Based on a complaint by BBMP health officer Dr. Shivegowda, C.V. Raman Nagar division, the police on Tuesday charged Dr. Jacqueline of Comfort Hospital on Kaggadasapura Main Road under various sections of the Disaster Management Act, and also for cheating.

According to Dr. Shivegowda, a team from the East zone war room inspected the hospital after receiving a complaint from a patient who had been allotted a bed under government quota. The team found that the hospital was charging patients over and above the government specified rates.

Dr. Shivegowda issued a notice to the hospital seeking an explanation and directed the MD to refund the excess amount billed to patients. According to BBMP officials, no response was received and the patients were not given a refund.

The police are now seeking details of patients who were allegedly cheated by the hospital.