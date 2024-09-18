Case filed against Parappana Agrahara prison officials and KSISF personnel

The city police who recently raided the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex and seized several banned items, including mobile phones, have registered a case against prison officials and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) personnel guarding the prison.

This comes three weeks after the city police booked three similar FIRs against prison officials and undertrials, including jailed actor Darshan, over preferential treatment to him.

Nine prison officials including the Chief Superintendent of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison were suspended and Home Minister G. Parameshwara had promised a rehaul of the security system in the prison.

Following the recent raid, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Electronics City sub-division, lodged a complaint based on which a FIR has been registered against unnamed prison officials, KSISF personnel and inmates of the prison under Section 323 (dishonestly or fraudulently concealing or removing property) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and various sections of the Prisons Act, 1894.

The Parappana Agrahara police have served notices to multiple prison and KSISF personnel and they are being questioned to ascertain their role in the irregularities being continued unabated in the prison.

The raid on Sunday led to 15 mobile phones, chargers, and other electronic gadgets apart from knives, and ₹36,100 in cash being recovered. A team of five inspectors who led the raid found five mobile phones that were concealed in plastic covers inside water pipes in bathrooms and some of them were also hidden in the power control room of the prison.

Though the prison complex is under 24/7 CCTV surveillance, none of these irregularities being flagged only shows that the checks and balances in the prison are not working as they are expected to.

It can be recalled that an earlier raid by the city police on August 24 failed to find any banned items as news of the raid was leaked. However, sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) recovered footage from the CCTV camera monitoring centre that showed prison officials and inmates removing the banned items from the cells hours before the raid.

This activity was not flagged by the monitoring centre, indicating their involvement too, a senior official said.