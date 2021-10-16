Case filed against online gambling company

The Special Inquiry Wing of the Central Crime Branch, on Friday, lodged a complaint with the Cottonpet police against an online gambling company charging its owner under various sections of the Karnataka Police Act. In the complaint, CCB Inspector Shivaprasad said he posed as a player and logged on to the game run by SilkRummy.

Once a player starts playing with a minimum amount, the company allegedly lures him or her to deposit ₹10,000 to play. This amounts to a game of chance which is in violation of the Karnataka Police Amendment Act, Mr. Shivaprasad said in his complaint.

The Cottonpet police has filed a case against SilkRummy and the owner.