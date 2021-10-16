Bengaluru

Case filed against online gambling company

The Special Inquiry Wing of the Central Crime Branch, on Friday, lodged a complaint with the Cottonpet police against an online gambling company charging its owner under various sections of the Karnataka Police Act. In the complaint, CCB Inspector Shivaprasad said he posed as a player and logged on to the game run by SilkRummy.

Once a player starts playing with a minimum amount, the company allegedly lures him or her to deposit ₹10,000 to play. This amounts to a game of chance which is in violation of the Karnataka Police Amendment Act, Mr. Shivaprasad said in his complaint.

The Cottonpet police has filed a case against SilkRummy and the owner.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 7:36:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/case-filed-against-online-gambling-company/article37025289.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY