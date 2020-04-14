Bengaluru

Case booked against man for using casteist slur

A man and his friends were allegedly abused over caste and assaulted by a local businessman for distributing essentials to people in Seegehalli in K.R. Puram on Sunday.

Based on the complaint filed by Anil Kumar, 38, the police booked Radhakrishna Reddy and his family charging them under the SC/ST Act. In his complaint, Mr. Kumar said that he and his friends were helping the poor in the area by distributing milk and other essentials. The group had parked their vehicle close to Reddy's house. While the distribution was on, Reddy came out and abused Anil and others for creating a ruckus, he alleged, adding that when he tried to reason with him and offered the supplies to him too, Reddy abused him saying he would not take goods from people of his caste. Reddy then assaulted him.

