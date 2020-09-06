Case booked against Kavitha Reddy

The HSR Layout police have booked a case against Congress member Kavitha Reddy for allegedly abusing and attacking Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde while she was exercising in a park near Agara Lake on September 4.

Ms. Hegde posted a video of the incident on social media claiming they were attacked by Ms. Reddy over her attire while she and her friends were practising with hula hoops.

Ms. Reddy, however, claimed the altercation began over the women playing loud music in a public space.

The police have taken cognisance of the complaint and booked Ms. Reddy for outraging modesty of women and assault. “We will summon her for an inquiry for further investigation,” a police officer said.

Ms. Reddy apologised on Twitter for the incident while denying allegations of physically assaulting Ms. Hegde’s friends.