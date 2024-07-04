Case against woman for running drug racket in Bengaluru from Dubai

Officials of the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a woman for allegedly running a drug racket from Dubai. The case was registered based on a complaint by a city-based businessman alleging that his son who is in the real estate business was forced to consume synthetic drugs.

When the complainant confronted his son, he allegedly revealed that he was supplied drugs by a peddler identified as Ranjan at the behest of Natalia Virvani, who is presently staying in the UAE with her mother. The complainant alleged that Natalia used to source hydro ganja and MDMA from her network and supply them to Ranjan, who in turn would sell them to customers.

Natalia, according to the complainant, used to fly between Dubai and Bengaluru frequently and operate a private bank account to receive money from customers. CCB officials have registered a case against Natalia, her mother, and others charging them under various sections of the NDPS Act.