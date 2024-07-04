GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case against woman for running drug racket in Bengaluru from Dubai

Published - July 04, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a woman for allegedly running a drug racket from Dubai. The case was registered based on a complaint by a city-based businessman alleging that his son who is in the real estate business was forced to consume synthetic drugs.

When the complainant confronted his son, he allegedly revealed that he was supplied drugs by a peddler identified as Ranjan at the behest of Natalia Virvani, who is presently staying in the UAE with her mother. The complainant alleged that Natalia used to source hydro ganja and MDMA from her network and supply them to Ranjan, who in turn would sell them to customers.

Natalia, according to the complainant, used to fly between Dubai and Bengaluru frequently and operate a private bank account to receive money from customers. CCB officials have registered a case against Natalia, her mother, and others charging them under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Related Topics

Bangalore / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.