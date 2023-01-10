ADVERTISEMENT

Case against trio for assaulting home guard on traffic duty

January 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahadevapura police are on the lookout for three people who assaulted a 30-year-old home guard on duty for questioning them for riding triple on a motorcycle on Outer Ring Road on Saturday.

The trio stopped the bike and assaulted home guard Sudesha Ram and left after warning him with dire consequences. A police officer who was on duty nearby came to the spot, but the accused had left the scene.

The entire scene was recorded on a CCTV camera and went viral on social media. Many people, including the Outer Ring Road business associations and individuals, tagged the city police demanding action. Taking strong exception, DCP, Traffic, East, Kala Krishnaswamy said such incidents cannot be tolerated and assured of legal action.

The Mahadevapura police called Mr. Ram to record his statement about the incident and registered a case of assault on government servant against the three people. The police are now trying to track down the accused through the CCTV footage .

