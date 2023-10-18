HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case against Telangana MLA Raja Singh for hate speech

October 18, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police on Wednesday registered a zero FIR against Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh for his alleged hate speech made at Bhilwara, Rajasthan, recently .

Based on a complaint filed by the city-based Law and Policy Research Institute, requesting urgent action against his alleged inflammatory hate speech targeting and calling for violence against minorities. the police filed the FIR charging him under various sections of the IT Act and under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (intentionally hurting someone’s religious feelings by words, sounds, gestures), and 505(2) (the dissemination of a rumour or unsettling news about a religion, race, language) of the IPC.

The police are now coordinating with the Rajasthan police for further investigation and action in this regard.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.