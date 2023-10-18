Case against Telangana MLA Raja Singh for hate speech

October 18, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The cyber crime police on Wednesday registered a zero FIR against Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh for his alleged hate speech made at Bhilwara, Rajasthan, recently .

Based on a complaint filed by the city-based Law and Policy Research Institute, requesting urgent action against his alleged inflammatory hate speech targeting and calling for violence against minorities. the police filed the FIR charging him under various sections of the IT Act and under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (intentionally hurting someone’s religious feelings by words, sounds, gestures), and 505(2) (the dissemination of a rumour or unsettling news about a religion, race, language) of the IPC.

The police are now coordinating with the Rajasthan police for further investigation and action in this regard.