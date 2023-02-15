Case against rowdy for taking contract to eliminate MLA; police suspect foul play

February 15, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated February 16, 2023 11:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bommanahalli police have registered a case against a rowdy-sheeter and his associate for taking a contract to eliminate Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy. However, the police suspect that it is a gimmick ahead of elections.

Harish Babu, personal assistant of the MLA, approached the police and filed a complaint that he received information from his friend about a contract given to the rowdy to eliminate Reddy. As there was no substance in the complaint, the police took the complaint under non-cognisable report. Babu later approached the court and filed a private complaint to get a direction to the police to register FIR.

Babu said that his friend, identified as Chandru from Bommanahalli, said he had information that Akash from Holalkere, and notorious rowdy-sheeter from Wilson Garden identified as Naga had taken ₹2 crore to kill Reddy. Babu also submitted a copy of the audio conversation to substantiate his claim.

Reacting to the complaint, a senior police officer suspected that based on the court direction, an FIR had been registered against Naga, Akash, and others. However, the police termed it as mere speculation and used the information as gimmick to take undue advantage in the upcoming elections. However, the police have initiated investigation and trying to trace Akash and Naga. The police have taken two people into custody.

Reacting to incident, Reddy termed it a politically-motivated incident. He said that he had brought it to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, who offered to enhance his security cover.