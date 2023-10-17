Case against protesters condemning attack on Palestine in Bengaluru for not seeking prior permission for stir

October 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Members of the Bahutva Karnataka and other organisations have been booked for staging a protest in support of Palestine on M.G. Road on Monday allegedly without prior permission.

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda , addressing the media on Tuesday, said that a case has been registered for obstructing footpaths, creating public nuisance and not obtaining permission to stage the protest.

The demonstrators had gathered to demand that India condemn Israel’s attack on Palestine. The Cubbon Park police detained 25 people for protesting without required permission and later released them after booking cases against them.

“Notices will be issued to the organisers seeking an explanation and based on their response, action will be taken,” a senior police officer said.

