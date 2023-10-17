ADVERTISEMENT

Case against protesters condemning attack on Palestine in Bengaluru for not seeking prior permission for stir

October 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 Members of the Bahutva Karnataka and other organisations have been booked for staging a protest in support of Palestine on M.G. Road on Monday allegedly without prior permission.

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda , addressing the media on Tuesday, said that a case has been registered for obstructing footpaths, creating public nuisance and not obtaining permission to stage the protest.

The demonstrators had gathered to demand that India condemn Israel’s attack on Palestine. The Cubbon Park police detained 25 people for protesting without required permission and later released them after booking cases against them.

“Notices will be issued to the organisers seeking an explanation and based on their response, action will be taken,” a senior police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US