HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case against protesters condemning attack on Palestine in Bengaluru for not seeking prior permission for stir

October 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 Members of the Bahutva Karnataka and other organisations have been booked for staging a protest in support of Palestine on M.G. Road on Monday allegedly without prior permission.

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda , addressing the media on Tuesday, said that a case has been registered for obstructing footpaths, creating public nuisance and not obtaining permission to stage the protest.

The demonstrators had gathered to demand that India condemn Israel’s attack on Palestine. The Cubbon Park police detained 25 people for protesting without required permission and later released them after booking cases against them.

“Notices will be issued to the organisers seeking an explanation and based on their response, action will be taken,” a senior police officer said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.