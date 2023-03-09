Case against online betting site for advertising in public place

March 09, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chikkajala police on Wednesday registered a case against an online betting site for putting up banners in public places to advertise and lure people into online gambling.

Based on a complaint filed by Santosh, police constable, a case under Section 90 ( Printing, publishing or distributing any news or information) and Section 91 (provisions for the prevention of gambling) has been registered against fairplay.co.in under Karnataka Police Act on Wednesday.

Mr. Santosh, who was on patrolling duty on Hunasamaranahalli service road towards KIA, found a big hoarding put up to advertise online gambling. The advertisement claimed to have good chances of winning and even offered 300% deposit bonus and 10% of loss back bonus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have seized four such banners put up in and around the area and are looking for the company and its representatives for further action.