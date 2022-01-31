Case against man who ran car over stray dogs

Bengaluru

31 January 2022 01:33 IST

The Siddapura police are on the lookout for the driver of a white Audi who ran over a pack of stray dogs that were sleeping on a pavement at 10th Cross Road, Jayanagar. Though the incident occurred last Wednesday, animal right activists filed a complaint with the Siddapura police on Saturday.

“CCTV footage shows the driver deliberately running over the stray dogs following which one of them sustained serious injuries,” said Arun Prasad and animal activist.

Based on a complaint by Badri Prasad M.S., another animal rights activist who submitted the CCTV footage in his complaint, the police have registered an FIR.

On Sunday, a group of animal rights activists gathered at the spot where the dog was run over and protested for sometime demanding strict action against the perpetrator of the crime.