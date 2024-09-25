GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case against man impersonating Lokayukta officer to extort money from govt. officials

Published - September 25, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vidhana Soudha police on Wednesday registered a case against an identified person who, posing as a Lokayukta officer, was threatening government officials with cases trying to extort money from them.

Based on a complaint filed by Mallikarjuna C.S., Superintendent at Lokayukta office, the police charged the accused with impersonation and extortion under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. Efforts are on to track down the accused, the police said.

The incident came to light when head constable Nayaz, who is handling the Lokayukta helpline, received a call from an officer from the Udupi taluk office on September 6, seeking information about an officer by the name of Phanindra.

The officer informed the helpline that Phanidra made a call to him informing him that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, had been filed against him and demanded ₹1 lakh to drop the charges.

Initially, the officer ignored but later, unable to bear harassment from the frequent calls, he approached the Lokayukta helpline to raise the complaint.

The officials verified the mobile number on the Truecaller mobile application, where the number was shown as T. K. N. Phanindra, Karnataka Lokayukta. The officials further verified and complained that the accused was making threatening calls to other government officials trying to extort money.

Such incidents, according to Mr. Mallikarjuna, would tarnish the image of the institution and he demanded strict action against the accused. The police are yet to make any arrests in this regard.

Published - September 25, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.