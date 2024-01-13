Case against Instagram account holders for abusing Siddaramaiah

January 13, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Grounds police have registered a case against two Instagram account holders for posting a morphed picture of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with abusive comments.

Based on the complaint by Sajay Yadav, secretary, KPCC Legal Cell, the High Grounds police on Friday filed an FIR against ‘troll_kannadiga_1’ and another account holder Kritika Kriti, charging them with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, and also with making or circulating false statements, rumours, or information with specific intent for further investigations.

