Case against anti-CAA, ‘Free Kashmir’ graffiti

Barely a month after a similar case led to chaos, graffiti on ‘Free Kashmir’, anti-CAA, NRC and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were found on the wall of the army officers’ residential quarters on Dickenson Road in Shivajinagar on Monday.
The Halasuru police rushed to the spot and covered the graffiti with paint.
“We have taken up a suo motu case. CCTV footage is being verified to identify the perpetrators,” S.D. Sharanappa, DCP (East division) said.
In February, similar graffiti was found on the shutters of closed shops and walls on Church Street.
Arrest in Kundapur
At Kundapur in Udupi district, a man was arrested on sedition charges for shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ and ‘Jihad zindabad’ in the taluk office premises on Monday.
