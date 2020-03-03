Bengaluru

Case against anti-CAA, ‘Free Kashmir’ graffiti

They were found in Shivajinagar

Barely a month after a similar case led to chaos, graffiti on ‘Free Kashmir’, anti-CAA, NRC and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were found on the wall of the army officers’ residential quarters on Dickenson Road in Shivajinagar on Monday.

The Halasuru police rushed to the spot and covered the graffiti with paint.

“We have taken up a suo motu case. CCTV footage is being verified to identify the perpetrators,” S.D. Sharanappa, DCP (East division) said.

In February, similar graffiti was found on the shutters of closed shops and walls on Church Street.

Arrest in Kundapur

At Kundapur in Udupi district, a man was arrested on sedition charges for shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ and ‘Jihad zindabad’ in the taluk office premises on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 9:55:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/case-against-anti-caa-free-kashmir-graffiti/article30969373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY