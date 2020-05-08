Case against activists for ‘provoking’ workers

The Sampigehalli police registered a case against two Swaraj Abhiyan activists, R. Khaleemullah and Zia Nomani, for allegedly “provoking” workers at a labour camp of a construction site at Veeranapalya on Friday.

Over 700 construction workers mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who stay at the construction site, want to return home but are unable to do so. “We have been providing workers at the camp ration ever since the lockdown began. The company has also been proactively helping them. We got distress calls from labourers seeking to go home. So we went there and were creating awareness on trains and were writing down names,” Mr. Zia Nomani said.

Complaint

The construction company registered a complaint against the duo for “provoking” workers that may have led to riots.

The police registered a case under section 153 of the IPC for provocation that may cause riots.

However, labourers at the camp said the activists were only trying to help them. “We have registered online on Seva Sindhu, but have not been able to find a train and are waiting. We are desperate to get home, but not being allowed to since trains were not available. We only hope someone helps us,” said Ajay Kumar, a labourer from Bihar.