Bengaluru

Cartoon exhibition to mark birth centenary of R.K. Laxman

To commemorate the birth centenary of the legendary cartoonist R.K. Lakshman, the Indian Institute of Cartoonists (IIC) is organising a special exhibition titled ‘R.K. Laxman@100’ from today.

According to an IIC release, the exhibition will display different facets of his work and some rare photographs for all cartoon lovers. The works include his political cartoons, You Said it, Caricatures, unpublished doodles, Illustrated Weekly covers, Koravanji cartoons, crows, management cartoons and 50 special photos.

The exhibition will be held between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays (Monday to Saturday) at No. 1 Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road, Bengaluru. till November 16.


