Caretaker arrested for theft

March 08, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Rajarajeshwarinagar police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old caretaker who had allegedly stolen valuables worth ₹10 lakh from the apartment where he was working.

The accused Basavaraj Dyamanna Vaddara from Haveri was arrested based on a complaint filed by the owner of the apartment Sneha Kulkarni.

According to her complaint, she said she had availed the service of a caretaker from a city-based caregiver service for her aged and ailing father-in-law. The accused Basavaraj worked for a few days and later left for his home town for a two-day holiday and did not return. The family contacted the agency to get a replacement and later found the valuables from the house worth ₹10 lakh missing.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused from his home town and arrested and recovered the valuables.