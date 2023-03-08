HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker arrested for theft

March 08, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajarajeshwarinagar police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old caretaker who had allegedly stolen valuables worth ₹10 lakh from the apartment where he was working.

The accused Basavaraj Dyamanna Vaddara from Haveri was arrested based on a complaint filed by the owner of the apartment Sneha Kulkarni.

According to her complaint, she said she had availed the service of a caretaker from a city-based caregiver service for her aged and ailing father-in-law. The accused Basavaraj worked for a few days and later left for his home town for a two-day holiday and did not return. The family contacted the agency to get a replacement and later found the valuables from the house worth ₹10 lakh missing.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused from his home town and arrested and recovered the valuables.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.