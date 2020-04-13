Care for pets, street animals: Vets’ association

Consequent to suspected increase in the number of pet animals being abandoned by owners owing to COVID-19 fears, the Karnataka Veterinary Association has allayed any fears of the virus spreading from pets to humans.

It has appealed to owners against abandoning their pets and described the fear of COVID-19 infecting them from the animals as unfounded.

S.C. Suresh, president of the association, said that he had come across reports of pets being abandoned and described it as unfortunate. “I heard of a case where disoriented dog outside a house was found by the tenant to be responding to commands that only a trained dog could do. It was obvious that the pet had been abandoned and was now living on the streets,” said Dr. Suresh. A canine born and grown up on streets is street-smart and can survive but a pet animal will find it difficult to endure the stress, he added.

In a release, the association said it has compiled various reports that clearly states that there was no threat of the virus spreading from pets to humans and hence the reports of dogs and cats being abandoned by their owners due to wrong information was distressing.

The association said COVID-19 and SARS diseases are caused by the Beta subfamily (type B) of the COVID-19 family. This is distinctly different from corona sub family (Alpha) which causes diseases in dogs, cats, pigs and cattle. Each type of virus is host specific, according to the veterinary association.

“We appeal to pet owners not to panic about COVID-19. Pets and companion animals whether on the streets or in homes are safe and must be looked after. It is also safe to have them around and hence, the public must support and cooperate with the animal welfare volunteers who are feeding and taking care of the street animals during this hour of crisis,” said the release.