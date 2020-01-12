Bengaluru

Car topples, falls into lake, 4 youths dead

Four youths from the city were killed in an accident after the car in which they were travelling toppled and fell into a lake. The incident happened in Tavarekere police station limits on the outskirts of the city.

Police suspect overspeeding. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar, 35, a resident of Subramanyanagar; Santosh, 28, a resident of R.T. Nagar; Raghavendra, 34, resident of Cholara Palya; and Manjunath, 36, a resident of K.P. Agrahara. Barring Santosh, the other deceased are married.

Taverekere police said the youths were on their way to Kambada Yoga Narasimha temple from Bengaluru. “While negotiating a curve near Deveramachahalli lake, a dog suddenly crossed the road, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle. The car toppled several times and fell into the lake,” the police said.

The lake had four to five feet of water. Locals and friends of the deceased, who were following them in another car, forcefully opened the doors and rushed the occupants of the car to a hospital, where all the injured were declared brought dead. The police are investigating.

