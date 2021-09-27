Car runs over DCP

The incident occurred at Goraguntepalya, Bengaluru on September 27, 2021.

The police official was on duty at Goraguntepalya

In an incident that shocked the police force, a vehicle ran over DCP (Bengaluru North) Dharmendra Meena at Goraguntepalya while he was on duty on September 27 monitoring the protest by farmers against farm laws of the NDA government.

Police said the injury is not serious and Mr. Meena is in good condition.

The person driving the car has been detained. He has been identified as Harish Gowda, and believed to be a member of a Kannada organisation whose activists were taking part in the protest in support of the Bharat Bandh called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, police said.