Car rams pillar of railway underbridge at Vasanthnagar

Kannada film actor Sharmiela Mandre and her friend Lokesh sustained serious injuries when their high-end car rammed into one of the pillars of the underbridge in Vasanthnagar in the wee hours on Saturday.

According to High Grounds traffic police, they received information from the police control room around 3 a.m. When they reached the spot, they found only the car at the spot and a man standing nearby claiming that it belonged to him.

After some time, they got a memo from Fortis hospital on Cunningham Road stating that two persons identified as Sharmiela Mandre and Lokesh had been admitted and had given a statement that they met with an accident in J.P. Nagar in south Bengaluru.

“We don't know how the car hit the pillars of the underbridge if the accident had taken place in J.P. Nagar,” said an investigating officer, adding that they are also trying to ascertain whether they were under the influence of alcohol. The police suspect that the duo have given a false statement to misguide the investigation.

The duo did not have a pass to be out during the lockdown, which is a violation of the lockdown prohibitory order, the police added.

As for the man at the spot who claimed that the car was his, the police said he could be a friend of the accused; he refused to divulge his name or show his driving licence. He left the spot when the police explained the seriousness of the offence since a pillar of a railway underbridge had been damaged and he could be detained for giving a false statement, .

Later in the day, the police said that Mandre and Lokesh got themselves discharged from Fortis hospital saying that they will take further treatment from their family doctors. The police were awaiting the doctor’s permission to record their statement. Efforts are on to trace them.

A case has been registered in High Grounds traffic police station. The car has been seized.