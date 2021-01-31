Bengaluru

Car rams into CM’s residence

Bengaluru 31 January 2021
Updated: 31 January 2021 01:53 IST

Security personnel outside the Chief Minister’s official residence escaped narrowly when the driver of a Jaguar car lost control and rammed into the wall of the premises on Saturday night. The car was damaged. The driver, a businessman, escaped leaving the car behind. The High Grounds police rushed to the spot and seized the car. Search is on for the car owner.

