Car rams into bike stopped on flyover to see flights take off from aerodrome; man killed, boy injured

The bike involved in the accident on airport elevated expressway on Sunday.

May 22, 2022 21:50 IST

A 44-year-old chaat vendor, who had stopped his bike on the airport elevated expressway near Jakkur Aerodrome to show his 11-year-old nephew flights taking off, was killed when a car rammed into his bike on Sunday morning. He was thrown into the air and fell down to the road from the flyover and was killed on the spot, while his nephew suffered severe injuries and is being treated in a private hospital.

The deceased, Govindappa, a resident of Jakkur Layout, had taken his nephew Sanjay on the flyover to show him flights taking off from the aerodrome, as is the practice with many on the flyover, despite warnings against it by the traffic police. The initial probe revealed that the victim was on the right track to the extreme left. However, it was not sure whether he had slowed down the vehicle or parked it by the roadside.

As they were by the roadside, the car coming from the Kempegowda International Airport rammed into the bike from behind. The impact was such that Govindappa was thrown into the air and fell off the flyover onto the road below, even as Sanjay was severely injured. The bike was stuck on the bonnet of the car. As the driver tried to flee from the scene, he drove for around 200 m taking the bike also with him. However, other motorists on the flyover intercepted it, apprehended the driver and handed him over to the police. The accused, Varun, 27, a resident of J.C. Nagar, works in a pharma company. The accused was on a joyride with his friends when the accident occurred. The police have arrested the accused under death due to negligence and also under rash and negligence driving charges. He was subjected to medical examination to ascertain whether he was drunk and driving.

Sanjay is being treated in the intensive care unit and his condition is said to be stable.

While it was advisable for motorists not to slow down or stop vehicles on the flyover near the aerodrome, the accused driver was also overspeeding and rammed into the bike so hard that the rider was thrown up in the air and fell from the flyover, a senior traffic police official said. Following the accident, the traffic police have been asked to ensure lane discipline and speed control on the stretch of the airport flyover. Motorists should understand that the airport road is meant for road users and not for joyrides and bike stunts, the official said.