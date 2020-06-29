Car owners to shell out more for EC toll road

29 June 2020 21:05 IST

Car owners using Electronics City elevated highway need to shell out more in toll fees. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has increased multiple journey fee by ₹5 and monthly pass by ₹10 for car owners.

However, no changes have been made for a single journey for all categories of vehicles.

Monthly pass fee for buses has been increased by ₹20.

Advertising

Advertising

The revised rates will come into effect on July 1.