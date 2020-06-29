Bengaluru

Car owners to shell out more for EC toll road

Car owners using Electronics City elevated highway need to shell out more in toll fees. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has increased multiple journey fee by ₹5 and monthly pass by ₹10 for car owners.

However, no changes have been made for a single journey for all categories of vehicles.

Monthly pass fee for buses has been increased by ₹20.

The revised rates will come into effect on July 1.

