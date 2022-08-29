Car gutted in fire

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 29, 2022 19:45 IST

A car was gutted in an accidental fire at a petrol bunk on Kanakapura Road on Monday. Fortunately the fire did not spread, and no one was injured in the accident.

The car owned by Satyakumar, a city-based businessman, ran out of fuel some distance away from the station. He managed to push the vehicle to the station situated at Doddakallasandra and got it refilled. As soon as he started the ignition, thick smoke engulfed the car, followed by a fire.

The staff along with passers-by tried to put out the fire and alerted the fire engine. The fire tenders rushed to the spot a few minutes later and doused the fire. No one was injured in the accident. Firemen suspected a technical glitch in the car to have caused the fire.

