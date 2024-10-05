GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Car catches fire near Attibele

Published - October 05, 2024 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a freak accident, a car caught fire near Attibele on Saturday (Oct. 5) morning, causing traffic snarls in the surrounding areas for some time. No one was injured in the incident.

According to Attibele police, Kailash, a 34-year-old from Chennai, was visiting Bengaluru for work along with two friends. On their way back to Chennai, while driving over a speed breaker near Guest Line Circle in Attibele around 8.30 a.m., he noticed smoke coming from the car.

The trio immediately parked the car and got out before it caught fire. Although the car was almost completely burned, no one was injured as the passengers had exited in time. A fire engine soon arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze, while the Attibele police also visited the site and cleared the traffic.

The police suspect that a short circuit may have caused the fire. After registering a fire accident case, Attibele police officials seized the vehicle, and further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

