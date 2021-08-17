Car carrying gelatin sticks explodes in Kanakapura

48-year-old man killed in accident

A 48-year-old man was killed after his car, with gelatin sticks, exploded near Marale Gavi Mutt in Kanakapura on Monday evening.

The explosion was such that the sound of the blast echoed in the entire area and villagers panicked.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Kanakapura, who was working as a mining tools dealer.

The police said that he was driving the car when the explosion took place and in the impact his body was torn apart and was found a few metres away from the car.

The car was mangled and gutted, making it difficult for the police to identify it for some time.

Initial probe revealed that Mahesh was taking the gelatin sticks to the crushing site, reportedly belonging to the Marale Gavi Mutt where a lot of labourers were working.

As the incident took place a few metres away from the quarry, a major disaster was averted.

The Sathanur police rushed to the spot and have initiated investigation to ascertain the reason behind Mahesh carrying gelatin sticks in the car without precautionary measure. According to a senior police officer, the road was uneven and friction between the sticks could have caused the blast.

This is the third such incident reported in the state this year.

As many as a dozen people were killed in two separate incidents of gelatin stick explosions in Shivamogga and Chickballapur.

This February, six people were killed while trying to dispose of gelatin sticks at a stone quarry site in Hirenagavalli village in Chickballapur district.

This January, a truck carrying explosives meant for blasting stones at the quarry exploded killing six people in Hunasodu village in Shivamoga district.