Captain Pranjal cremated with state and military honors in Bengaluru as hundreds pay last respects

November 25, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Armed Forces personnel pay tribute to Captain M.V. Pranjal, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The cremation of the mortal remains of Captain M.V. Pranjal, 28, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, was carried out with state and military honors at Somasundarapalya crematorium here on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds poured in to pay their last respects.

The mortal remains arrived in Bengaluru late on Friday evening and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and others paid their tributes, after which the body was brought to his residence at Nandanavana extension of Jigani, Banneraghatta road, from the HAL airport.

On Saturday morning, arrangements were made for the public to pay homage. D.K. Suresh, MP, and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka were among those who paid their last respects.

The mortal remains of Captain M.V. Pranjal, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, being taken in a decorated lorry for last rites, in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Around 11 a.m., the final procession passed through Jigani OTC Circle, Bannerghatta main road, Nice road, Konappana Agrahara Circle, and Kudlu Gate. Members of the public, school and and college students, joined family and friends on the 23-km journey from his house to the crematorium.

People standing along the route paid their last respects holding the tricolour cheering, “Pranjal amar rahe.”

Anuradha Venkatesh and M.V. Venkatesh at the last rites of their son Captain M.V. Pranjal in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The mortal remains reached Somasundarapalya crematorium around 3 p.m. The late Captain’s wife, parents, friends, and other family members were present.

