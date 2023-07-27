Cap of beer bottle from crime scene helps police crack attempt to murder case

July 27, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Bengaluru

The cap of a beer bottle found at a crime scene helped the police solve an attempt to murder case reported in Chandra Layout on Sunday.

According to the police, Muthuraj, 27, an ambulance driver, along with three of his friends Koushik, Raju, and Arun, went to the bar on Sunday.

After a few drinks, they were talking on the road close to the bar when two men on a bike confronted them and objected to them staring at them.

When Koushik tried to reason with them, the accused allegedly attacked him with a beer bottle and smashed it on his head, said the police. Muthuraj tried to intervene, but he was also attacked in the melee.

The injured who were profusely bleeding were rushed to hospital and they later complained to the Chandra Layout police.

Based on the complaint, the police visited the spot and found the cap of a beer bottle as a piece of evidence. The cap had a batch number which helped the police to trace the wine store from which the accused had bought the beer.

Based on the physical description and the make of the bike, the police recovered the CCTV camera footage from the wine shop and tracked down the accused.

The accused have been identified as Afroz and Rakesh, private firm employees, who were charged with attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

The duo was taken into custody to ascertain their criminal background, Laxman B. Nimbargi, DCP West Division, said.