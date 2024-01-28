Cannabis use: NIMHANS study finds risk perception low among college students

January 28, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

A study by researchers from NIMHANS has found that the risk perception about cannabis use among college students surveyed in Bengaluru is very low. The study aimed at assessing college students’ knowledge, attitude, and expectancies towards the use of cannabis was published in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine this month.

The rising use of cannabis products has become a global concern. According to the WHO, it has become more closely linked to youth culture, with the age of initiation being usually lower than that for other drugs. Cannabis is not legal in India.

The new study, led by Kannan K. and Prasanthi Nattala from the Department of Nursing at NIMHANS, assessed the decreased perception of risks associated with the use of cannabis, positive expectancies from use, and perceived benefits.

“The concerns surrounding cannabis use are different from those related to other psychoactive drugs. More importantly, the use of cannabis has been the subject of debate regarding safety risks versus benefits, including medical uses (unlike substances such as alcohol and tobacco). Several States in the U.S have legalised cannabis use for medical and recreational purposes, with consequent prevention, management, and policy issues,” Dr. Nattala told The Hindu.

Cultural significance

In India, cannabis (known in the vernacular as ganja or bhang) holds cultural significance because of its use during festivals and rituals. Cannabis use rates ranging from 6.8% to 36% have been reported among college students in India, with poor academic performance, school drop-out, and cognitive impairment noted.

Prior studies among college students in India have reported decreased perceived risk or ambivalence about harm from cannabis use. As in overseas studies, students have reported positive expectations from use, such as relaxation, stress relief, and the ability to work responsibly, she said.

Findings

The cross-sectional survey of 405 undergraduate and postgraduate college students from three private and two government colleges in South Bengaluru revealed that 10% reported past three month cannabis use, with 1% reporting daily use. “Nearly 30% were unaware that cannabis can affect a person’s ability to drive safely or that it can affect executive functions, including academic performance,” said Mr. Kannan.

“Over one-third was unaware of the current legal status of cannabis in India. Overall, 36%, 25%, and 17%, respectively, said that cannabis use is safe when used for recreational purposes, cannabis should be legalised as it helps to relieve stress, and use among youngsters should be acceptable in society as it is part of college life,” he explained.

According to the study, users were significantly older (median age 21) and belonged to families with higher monthly income. Use was significantly higher among males and postgraduate students.

Preventive strategies

Another author Meena K.S., Professor and Head of the Department of Mental Health Education at NIMHANS, said the findings have several critical implications for planning preventive educational strategies for students.

“This is a highly vulnerable group, given that they are going through a turbulent development stage of life, coupled with various academic and other challenges,” she said.

“Young adults report using cannabis for various reasons – boredom, being creative, peer inclusion, social cohesion, social anxiety, and perceived lower risk of harm as compared to other substances. There is a need for a balanced perspective about the potential adverse health impact of cannabis and an informed approach towards prevention and harm reduction,” Dr. Meena added.

