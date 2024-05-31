Canines at Cubbon: Bengaluru’s Favourite Dog Park  

Like many other Bengalureans, Arpit Pratap Singh, an 11th-grade student, likes spending his Sundays at Cubbon Park. This public green space doesn’t just provide entertainment and leisure for Arpit and his parents; it is his dog, Leo’s, favourite Sunday haunt too.

Every weekend, the dog park in Cubbon plays host to many dogs like Leo, one of the few places where pets can run leashless in the city. One of the largest free dog parks in the country, Cubbon Dog Park, initially opened for visitors only on Sundays between 8.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. However, at present, the dog park is also allowed to be used during the week.

Spread over 1.1 acres, this green expanse, a favourite spot for dogs, dog owners and dog lovers alike, is run by volunteers from The Knights of Cubbon Bark (a part of Cubbon Park Canines) & The C.J. Memorial Trust. Supported by the Horticulture Department, this fenced region invites opportunities to socialise, and interact with pets and is a prominent part of the weekend routines of many Bengalureans.

Rukthi, an avid dog lover, is one of those regularly visiting the dog park with her friend. “I just came here randomly, and then I saw a lot of dogs,” says the accounts manager, reflecting on an experience where she met a couple with a cat and a dog and was intrigued by how they handled both. Spending time in the park, she adds, is a stress buster after a long and busy week.

Pros and cons

In a city where animal lovers and pet owners are frequently targeted, the fact that such a public space exists is very welcoming. Harish,a regular at the park who recently moved to Bengaluru, agrees to that . “There are certain restrictions for dogs in apartments,” he says, recalling how his dog Zoro was recently kicked by someone when he brushed against that person.

Other pet owners agree that the park is well-laid-out and one of the best in the city for dogs. But there is still some scope for improvement as Sai Sathiyan, who works at an IT company and regularly visits the park with her dog and daughter, points out. For instance, certain parts of the park are uneven especially when it rains, making it inconvenient for them. She also states that stray dogs were aggressive towards her pet, the reason why she started carrying a stick to the park.

Fighting for the park

In a conversation with The Hindu, Priya Chetty Rajagopal, the founder and trustee of C.J. Memorial Trust, highlighted the fight to keep the park alive. “For the last 8 years, we fought for pets to be allowed at Cubbon Park. The last petition that we raised had 45,000 signatures,” she added. Explaining the crucial role played by the volunteers, she explained how their absence would lead to a complete shutdown of the park. “The fact that a one-acre area is available for the dog park is something we are massively grateful for, and we are working very closely with the horticulture department, who support us”, she added.

Keeping to rules

Having this privilege, however, does come with certain responsibilities as Chetty points out. For starters, it is very important to leash your dog anytime you venture outside the area designated specifically for dogs. “For the first time in two months, we had two incidents of biting,” she recalls, suggesting the horticulture department must put a fine on violating rules.

As a responsible dog parent, Sai Sathiyan mirrors this viewpoint, agreeing that there are certain rules and responsibilities that dog owners must follow, “If they poop, we must clean it, and it is necessary to keep the dog on leash except in the dog park”. She also points out how parents are sensitising their children on how to behave with others’ pets, “I see some parents teaching their children to ask permission before petting a dog, which is a thing even adults should learn.”