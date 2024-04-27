Candy vendor accused of being a child lifter, beaten up by people at Tavarekere in Bengaluru

April 27, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Residents of Taverekere village caught a man selling ‘Bombay mittai’ (candy) accusing him of being a child lifter and beat him up before handing him over to the police on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

The vendor, identified as Gajendra, aged around 50, was caught by villagers after a four-year-old child residing near the government school in Taverekere began to scream.

The villagers accused Gajendra of abducting the child and thrashed him before alerting the control room. The Hoysala patrolling team detained Ganjendra before he was handed over to jurisdictional Nandagudi police for further investigation.

The police questioned Gajendra and found that he was from Uttar Pradesh. The police said the villagers may have mistaken him to be a child lifter as he failed to communicate properly, but are further investigating to ascertain his background.