Candlelight digital protest over online classes

01 July 2020 22:56 IST

They are against the government’s decision to put a time limit on online classes

Over 500 parents came together on Wednesday to participate in a digital candlelight protest against the decisions taken by the government of Karnataka on online classes. They logged on to an online platform for the virtual ‘march’. While some lit candles and stood in front of the screen, others placed diyas in front of the screen. Many parents changed their profile pictures to a candle.

In a statement, they stated their opposition to the government’s decision to put a time limit on online classes and argued that the duration prescribed was inadequate.

In a statement, they said, “Parents, who are protesting, believe that it is an attempt by the government to try to restart schools at the earliest. As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, several parents won’t be comfortable sending children to school even if the government reopens them. So, children need an alternative option to learn. In the current unprecedented circumstances, the best option is live online classes. After all, the children of Karnataka also have a #righttolearn.”

They urged the government to explore all available technologies, including television and radio.

“This is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and multiple approaches have to be explored and encouraged by the government to ensure that the constitutionally guaranteed right to education is not denied for children in Karnataka,” read the statement.