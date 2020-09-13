Candidates who took a gap year see their dreams crashing

Many candidates who had registered for the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT)-2020 on Saturday saw their dreams crashing as they stared at their computer screens. Many students who had opted for a gap year to prepare for the entrance test to get into the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) were dejected as they were unable to appear for the test.

One of the candidates for UG-NLAT from Kolkata said her test was scheduled at 12.30 p.m. “I had taken a year off as I was very particular that I wanted to study in NLSIU, Bengaluru. My exam was at 12.30 p.m. and I sat in front of the system at noon. At 12.15 p.m., I was worried as my verification process was not complete. At 12.45 p.m., the technical team said they would give me another slot. At 2 p.m., the technical team said they could not help me and asked me to contact the NLSIU. I called the university helpline 15 times but got no response,” the candidate said.

Another student who also took a gap year said she even appeared for the simulation test on Friday but was unable to appear for the test on Saturday. “I have sat at home and prepared for a year. I want justice. I cannot miss the opportunity of even appearing for the exam,” she said. All these candidates are now also looking at writing the Common Law Admission Test that is scheduled for September 28. “We are already stressed in this pandemic and now we have to appear for an additional test to make things more stressful for us. We hope the Supreme Court will take note of all this,” the candidate added.