Candidate arrested for using electronic device during KPSC exam

The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of malpractice in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examination for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers to the Public Works Department (PWD).

The accused, Veerannagowda Devindra Chikke Gowda, a resident of Jewargi in the Kalaburagi district, reported for the examination at St. John High School in Papareddypalya, Nagarabhavi on Tuesday. While he was answering the paper, the invigilator heard a beep. It was found that the accused had attached an electronic device with a switch to his vest.

“The candidate pressed the switch every 30 minutes to establish contact with a person outside. He could hear his associate’s voice from an earphone connected to the device, but he could not speak through it,” said the police. Based on information from the in-charge of the examination centre, Gowda was arrested and the device seized. He has been booked under the Karnataka Education Act, the IT Act, and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“There is a network of frauds and we have more details. We will nab the other accused soon,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West.