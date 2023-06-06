ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer survivors share their stories
June 06, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The event organised by Manipal Hospitals for cancer survivors providing them with an opportunity to share their stories. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

National Cancer Survivors Day on June 4 celebrates those who have fought the disease with their willpower and positivity, overcoming the mental and physical challenges posed by the disease itself and the protracted treatment regimen. Various organisations and hospitals celebrated the spirit of survivors on the day in Bengaluru.

Manipal Hospitals organised a ramp walk for 15 cancer survivors of all age groups providing them with an opportunity to share their stories, with Kannada actor Prema accompanying them.

The participants wore a sash of distinct colours representing specific types of cancers and spoke about their journey of battle against cancer, along with their doctors.

Among the survivors at the event were Irfan (19) as well as Nanjundaswamy (102). They came from varied social and professional backgrounds.

Among the stories of inspiration was that of Yogita Yadav, a 29-year-old who was aspiring to become an air hostess but in 2014 was diagnosed with leukaemia. But she has recovered now and achieved her dream of becoming an air hostess with an aviation company.

H.N. Krishnamurthy, a 75-year-old, is a former kabaddi player who has survived rectal cancer. Following recovery, Mr. Krishnamurthy has embraced nearly all the activities and has even made a trip to China.

