Bengaluru

Cancellation of midterms demanded

The National Student Union of India, along with many PU students, staged a protest on Tuesday outside the Department of Pre-University Education demanding that the offline examinations be cancelled due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The second year PU mid-term examination is scheduled from December 9.


