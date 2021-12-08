The National Student Union of India, along with many PU students, staged a protest on Tuesday outside the Department of Pre-University Education demanding that the offline examinations be cancelled due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The second year PU mid-term examination is scheduled from December 9.
Cancellation of midterms demanded
Staff Reporter
Bengaluru,
December 08, 2021 03:10 IST
