Cancellation of contract to produce film for Global Investors’ Meet merely on Minister’s instruction is arbitrary: HC

January 26, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government had arbitrarily cancelled a contract given to a film production company to produce a 3D film, which was to be displayed in the Global Investors’ Meet held in November, 2022, merely acting on the instruction of the Industries and Commerce Minister, said the High Court of Karnataka.

“Article 14 (equality before the law) is that golden thread that is woven through the entire fabric of the Constitution and every bead of State action should pass through that golden thread. Actions of the State cannot be arbitrary,” the court observed.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing a petition filed by Mumbai-based BBP Studio Virtual Bharat Pvt. Ltd.

Marketing Communication and Advertising Ltd. (MCAL)., a State government undertaking, had given a contract to the petitioner to produce the five-minute film to showcase the uniqueness of Karnataka. The contract was signed during August-September, 2022, to produce the film at a cost of around ₹4 crore, and MCAL had paid an advance of ₹1.5 crore to the petitioner.

Unilateral cancellation

However, MCAL unilaterally cancelled the contract on October 25. The petitioner had questioned this action, stating that the film was already completed by investing huge money, and the contract was cancelled without assigning any reason.

After the court on October 31 stayed the cancellation, the government said that a committee would view the film and decide its worthiness for the event. The committee, which watched the film on November 3, said the film was “sub-standard and not suitable to exhibit before the foreign delegates”.

However, the court from the records found that Minister Murugesh Nirani had issued an instruction on October 21 to cancel the contract stating that spending such a huge amount for the film was not appropriate.

‘Interested persons’

“It is the communication of the Minister that led to the cancellation of the contract with the petitioner and, therefore, the constitution of the committee of interested persons (government officials), would inspire no confidence of this court for their act of rejection of the film,” the court said.

The court also observed: “There was no expert or an independent entity to assess the film. Who assessed the film are the persons who needed to toe the line of the Minister for Industries and Commerce Department.” The court directed the government to pay the balance amount to the petitioner.