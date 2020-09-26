Cancel Bangalore Turf Club licence: PAC

It recommends development of a park in the area on the lines of Cubbon Park

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the State legislature has recommended cancellation of the licence of the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) and development of the area as a park on the lines of Cubbon Park and Lalbagh Botanical Gardens.

With rapid rise in the city’s population and vehicles, the PAC said the BTC land should be developed as a park to increase green cover. The government should develop it as a park with all modern facilities, it said.

Though there were discussions to shift the BTC since 1968, no serious attempt has been made to shift it to the outskirts of the city, it said.

The PAC report was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. The PAC, comprising members of both the Houses of the legislature, directed authorities to ensure clearing of the pending rent of ₹36.63 crore by the BTC.

The committee, headed by H.K. Patil (Congress), suggested to the government to seek an early hearing to clear the case pending in the Supreme Court. A petition in the Supreme Court had prevented the government from initiating action against the BTC. The panel blamed the Finance Department for not initiating action to suspend the licence of the club even after it found that it violated the Mysore Race Course Licensing Act, 1952, and other rules.

The PAC said the violations should be brought to the notice of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to revoke the licence given to the BTC.

The PAC said the Finance Department had filed an affidavit in the apex court to recover ₹36.63 crore dues till 2018–19 as rent for the land. It instructed authorities to calculate rent for the previous fiscal and ensure dues are paid with interest.