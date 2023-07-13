Can short courses creating technical expertise help solve Bengaluru’s garbage problem?

July 13, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

It has been five years since Samvada Baduku started offering a certification course in waste supply chain management (WSCM). A six-month long course with a capacity of 20 students, it has been seeing an increased number of applicants every year.

For the batch that would begin on 1 August, around 100 applications have come in. This time there have been applications from even far-off places like Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi, Haryana, Odissa and Nagpur.

“The medium of communication is Kannada, and therefore we will have to turn down those applications,” says Bindiya, course faculty for waste management at Baduku.

“We may come up with an online course or an English version of the current course for such applicants,” she adds.

Green-collar jobs in waste management may not still be perceived as the most lucrative career option, but according to experts, the interest in such courses has been gradually rising over the years. They note that the time may be ripe for more players to offer similar programmes.

Entrepreneurial possibilities

The WSCM course by Baduku is a residential programme comprising four months of in-class training and two months of internship.

“The course has various aspects. We impart sector-specific, technical and communication skills, and perspectives on the sector, social structure, gender and climate change. Aspects such as how we represent ourselves in society are also covered,” Ms. Bindiya explains.

In-house faculties as well as sector-specific experts would teach students on specialised topics like biomedical waste, e-waste, sustainable living, climate change and so on.

According to Ms. Bindiya, while many take up the course with the idea of a career and livelihood, there are also several others who sign up to gain more knowledge about the sector with genuine concern about the environment.

“Unless humans stop consumption, there’s going to be waste generation. This means this is a ‘moving’ field and there will always be demand for those with technical expertise in this field,” Ms. Bindiya says.

For admissions, beyond educational qualifications, factors like the applicants’ social background, gender, knowledge and interest in the sector and willingness to stay on campus are considered. Youngsters from marginalised groups and women are given priority. After course completion students are offered support with getting placed at jobs or beginning their own ventures.

“I have been seeing youngsters continuing in this field after the course working as managers and supervisors. There have also been start-ups, particularly in dry waste management. We are also encouraging startups so that more and more entrepreneurs take up such initiatives and solve problems related to waste management,” Ms. Bindiya says.

According to her, a few former students have already started their own initiatives. Prakash from Hoskote is running a DWCC in a tie-up with the gram panchayat. Eco Baduku promotes and markets upcycled goodies made by marginalised communities across Karnataka.

Tepid response to longer courses

While Baduku’s course has been seeing increased interest, a master’s course in solid waste management started by Bangalore University in 2019 has not been finding many takers. Although the admission strength is 20, the course has been taken up by only four to five students in each batch. Three batches have graduated so far.

“Last semester we didn’t have any students, probably owing to Covid difficulties,” says Dr. K. L Prakash, chairperson of the Environmental Sciences department at Bangalore University.

The syllabus of the course which spans four semesters covers the management of municipal solid waste, hazardous waste, industrial waste and hospital waste among others in detail.

“We have initiated the course with less number of students. As it is a new course there may be some apprehension around it. But we are creating more awareness around its possibilities and scope,” Dr. Prakash notes.

According to him, the course has good scope and students are likely to find jobs in municipal bodies like BBMP and BDA, and firms managing waste. He pointed out that a few former students of the course from the North East are currently working in the municipality offices of their respective states and a few from Bengaluru have found jobs in private firms and waste segregation units.

“There are various opportunities from the taluk level to metropolitan cities. Waste management is currently a burning issue and also a major component of the smart city concept,” he notes.

More professionals needed

Nalini Sekhar, founder of Hasiru Dala, an NGO working with waste workers, notes that a job in the waste management sector is not easy. “On one side the citizens pressurise you. On the other side, there are the corporators and elected representatives. It is not an easy business. And if you are ethical, it is all the more difficult. That could be one of the reasons for the reluctance for taking up the course.”

She notes that it is important to create more job opportunities in the sector to attract more students and thereby create more professionals in the field. According to her, while students may be sceptical of taking up masters-level courses in solid waste management, there may be more takers for short-term courses.

“Short-term courses like certification courses will be much better and will have more demand. There are also several waste management companies coming up and they would be looking for people. The Rural Development and Gram Panchayat (RDPR) is also looking for people. So eventually there may be job prospects,” she says.

“We should introduce more and more of such courses on solid waste management and plastic waste management also as a specialisation. Now is a good time to do these kinds of courses because our laws and policy are set, and infrastructure is there,” she adds.

Ongoing issue

Bengaluru generates about 6,000 tonnes of waste per day and solid waste management in the city has been an ongoing issue. Not enough processing plants to process all the waste generated, lack of segregation at source, huge quantity of single-use plastic and lack of an adequate number of professionals contribute to the problem.

“How to process the waste or who will process it? Who is the professional to whom you can go for help? That is what is lacking right now,” Ms. Sekhar says. She emphasizes that the need to create a cadre of professionals with expertise in processing to solve the existing problems.

Dr. Prakash echoes similar sentiments.

“If we have more professionals with technical expertise this problem can be easily solved with more manpower,” he says.

The Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT), a collective of solid waste management practitioners which Ms. Sekhar is a part of, has also been coming up with several initiatives that promote knowledge creation.

SwachaGraha Kalika Kendra, a first-of-its-kind composting learning centre, Eco Literacy and Community Engagement Programme for institutions and corporates and Trashonomics for children have been a few.

“Our speciality is training. And we have developed a whole bunch of training material for RDPR which is now a curriculum for all the 4600+ gram panchayats,” Ms. Sekhar notes.