Can BBMP entrust SWM job to a firm: HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the State government to explain whether it can delegate the obligation of the BBMP to manage solid-waste manage to a government-owned company.

The court also directed the government to submit the decision taken to establish the Bengaluru Sold Waste Management Limited (BSWML) for undertaking the task of solid waste management, which is actually entrusted to the civic authority under the Sold Waste Management Rules, 2016.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the directions hearing of PIL petitions, through which the court is monitoring actions of BBMP in disposal of garbage.

It was pointed to the Bench on behalf of the petitioners that the government has appointed BBMP’s Chief Commissioner as interim Chief Executive Officer for the BSWML and it would amount to conflict of interest as he would be the head of both the BBMP as well as the company, to which the responsibility of managing sold waste would be entrusted to.