Campus recruitment: Companies promise to honour offers made

Engineering students who were recruited on campus are bracing for uncertain times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. There are concerns that gloomy projections for the economy and contraction of the industrial sector as a result of the lockdown, accompanied by business losses and shrinking revenue, may force some of the companies to shelve their recruitment plans.

Students are worried that delays in final examinations will impact placements. Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has requested companies that have recruited their students to defer their joining dates by a couple of weeks, as it is uncertain whether it will be able to announce exam results in July.

Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor, VTU, said that as per the original calendar, the academic year is scheduled to end on June 1. “Our examination is supposed to commence in June and the results are to be given in July. But based on the situation we will take a call on when we can conduct it,” he said.

Many autonomous engineering colleges are also in the same boat. Pradeepa S., placement officer at BMS College of Engineering, said that they are in touch with the companies and are keeping them updated about the calendar of events. “Companies are not committing to joining dates and want to take a call based on the situation. But we feel that the examination and the cascading effect on the joining date will not be delayed by more than two weeks,” she said.

But there is a proverbial silver lining as some of the leading companies and mass recruiters such as Infosys have stated that they will honour the job offers already made. Prof. B. Sadashive Gowda, principal, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in Mysuru, said: “Naturally, some of the students are anxious about whether the job offers will be honoured as there are reports of the companies rescinding or putting offers on hold,” he said. But in case of IT majors and mass recruiters, students and institutions have already received letters of assurance about honouring the job offers made to the candidates. Infosys announced that the company was working on the joining dates for all candidates selected during campus recruitment. Similar assurance letters are in the offing from other major and established companies too, said Prof. Sadashive Gowda.

According to Pradeep Manjunath, who heads the Training and Placement Cell at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) in Mysuru, even manufacturing industries and financial institutions like banks have assured them that they will honour the offers, though they may stagger joining dates of new recruits “Near 180 companies visited the SJCE campus this academic year for recruitment and more than 650 out of 750 students received job offers. They have reassured us that offers made will not be rescinded,” he said.

VTU has decided to conduct a crash course for students who are unable to attend online classes. Mr. Karisiddappa said lecturers have been asked to send the study material to students via email or social messaging platforms. The average attendance rate stands at around 70%, though it is lower in rural areas where Internet connectivity is not good.