Campus Front of India members booked for protesting without permission

The Malleshwaram police booked members of Campus Front of India for protesting in front of the office of the Medical Education Minister without permission on Monday.

PSI Geetha Tatti filed a complaint against the protestors saying they blocked the road and caused inconvenience to the public and also violated COVID-19 guidelines.

The protest was staged in front of the Minister’s private office to oppose the National Education Policy. The police detained the protestors and seized the vehicles they used to block the road. The police charged them under Disaster Management Act and also under unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, rioting, disobedience of order promulgated by public servant, malignant act, and also spread of infection or disease dangerous to life.