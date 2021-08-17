Bengaluru

Campus Front of India members booked for protesting without permission

The Malleshwaram police booked members of Campus Front of India for protesting in front of the office of the Medical Education Minister without permission on Monday.

PSI Geetha Tatti filed a complaint against the protestors saying they blocked the road and caused inconvenience to the public and also violated COVID-19 guidelines.

The protest was staged in front of the Minister’s private office to oppose the National Education Policy. The police detained the protestors and seized the vehicles they used to block the road. The police charged them under Disaster Management Act and also under unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, rioting, disobedience of order promulgated by public servant, malignant act, and also spread of infection or disease dangerous to life.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2021 10:50:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/campus-front-of-india-members-booked-for-protesting-without-permission/article35965087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY