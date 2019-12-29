Cambodian monk arrested at airport for possessing teeth of wild boar

Security personnel at the baggage screening area of Kempegowda International Airport detained a 44-year-old Cambodian monk after finding three teeth of wild boar in his bag on Wednesday.
The accused, Chan Sopheap, was scheduled to board a domestic flight to Varanasi around 1 p.m.
The CISF personnel, while scanning his baggage, found the teeth. Upon checking, they found that the teeth belonged to a wild boar.
Chan was detained for questioning. He failed to reveal the source of the teeth.
Based on a complaint filed by Surendra Yadav, security in-charge, the airport police booked Chan under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and are investigating to ascertain the source of the teeth.
