Calls for uniform fare structure for autorickshaws too in Bengaluru

February 06, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the Karnataka government notified uniform fares for all cabs and taxis, commuters are now calling for a comparable uniform fare system for autorickshaws. Although the Transport Department limited the convenience fee charged by app-based auto-rickshaw aggregators to 5% of the government-fixed fares, along with the applicable 5% GST, commuters claim that different auto aggregators display varying fares for the same distance.

The minimum autorickshaw fare in the city is ₹30 for the first 2 km and ₹15 for every kilometre thereafter. While the auto aggregators claim to adhere to the minimum fare, they still impose a driver pickup and other charges, said Keshava Murthy, a regular auto commuter. “A few apps display an additional charge attributed to the driver, which is to compensate for traffic and other issues. It remains unclear whether the government is monitoring these extra charges that the aggregator is levying,” he said.

Ranita Sharma, another commuter, pointed out that a particular auto aggregator charges additional fees while waiting for an auto, calling it ‘tipping the driver’ to book the ride soon. She questioned the legality of such a practice, emphasising that it’s high time that the government brought uniformity in auto fares booked through aggregator apps. “We have the option to tip, ranging from ₹10 to ₹100. Even if we tip ₹10 and wait, it often takes a considerable amount of time. Eventually, we end up tipping ₹50 or more before getting a ride. If the aggregator is imposing such charges, what distinguishes getting an auto through the app from getting one directly from an auto stand or the roadside?” Ms. Sharma questioned.

“We have received complaints from the public, and we will look into this thoroughly. Auto drivers have also raised concerns about aggregators collecting excessive commissions, and we are examining the matter,” said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

M. Manjunath, president, Adarsha Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union, said a uniform fare structure for autorickshaws would benefit both passengers and auto drivers. “Private apps charge us hefty commissions. Before these companies entered the market, there was a harmonious relationship between customers and drivers. Regrettably, this connection has been disrupted by the imposition of excessive charges on our behalf. They charge ₹100 for a 2-km ride, only allocating ₹30 to the drivers. We object to such practices, as both customers and drivers should not bear unnecessary burdens,” he said.

Govt. to launch ride hailing app soon

Notification of standard fare structure for cabs is significant given that the State government is gearing up to introduce its own ride-hailing app soon. “We are currently in the development phase of the app, and it is scheduled for launch in a month or two. This government-run app will adhere to the fare regulations set by the government, with a comparatively lower commission charged from drivers in contrast to existing private aggregator apps,” Mr. Reddy said.

In response to an increase in complaints from taxi and auto drivers against private ride-hailing platforms in August 2023, the government initiated the development of its own app. The primary reason behind launching this ride-hailing app is discontent among cab and auto drivers with the practices of private ride-hailing platforms, particularly concerning the substantial commissions these companies impose. Unions advocating for cab and auto drivers have persistently asserted that the commissions charged by cab aggregators for each trip are excessively high, significantly impacting the earnings of drivers.

Aggregators face action if uniform fare rule is not followed, says Minister

After the government notified uniform fare structure for cabs and taxis, the aggregators are yet to implement the new fares, raising a question mark on its implementation.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has warned that aggregators must comply with the order, or they will face consequences. “Aggregators must adhere to the new fare structure, or we will take action. This has been a long-standing demand from drivers and passengers,” he said.

K. Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, said, “It is doubtful how the government order will be implemented as the rate fixing directive has been given not only for Bengaluru city but also for the entire State. The order does not specify the monitoring mechanism for implementing the fare structure, and it lacks details on the nature of action if the rule is not adhered to.”