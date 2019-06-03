Call centre executive takes ₹50,000 from customer’s account

An executive working at a call centre for a mobile phone app allegedly duped a central government employee into giving him his bank account details and PIN number, which he then used to withdraw ₹50,000. The fraud occurred on Saturday when the complainant, Kanchan Sanyal, a resident of AECS Layout, was trying to make a payment on the app.

When he called up the app’s customer care helpline, an executive, identified as Vijay Kumar, responded and offered to help. After taking down details of the problem, Vijay disconnected the call. A few minutes later, he called Kanchan from a different mobile phone number seeking details of this bank account.

“Kanchan shared the bank account details, KYC and PIN number, which Vijay used to withdraw ₹50,000 through an online transaction,” said the police.

Shortly after the call, Kanchan received an alert on his mobile phone about the transaction.

He immediately called Vijay demanding an explanation. Vijay promised to return the money and started asking details of his second bank account.

Kanchan approached the police who have taken up a case under various section of the IT Act.